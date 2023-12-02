THE evacuation of all 41 labourers, who remained trapped in the under-construction Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarakhand for 17 days, is an instance of all’s well that ends well. However, all is far from well when it comes to the working conditions in which the labourers toil hard to build highways. The minimum wages paid to them are shockingly meagre in view of their tough job, as was amply illustrated by the narrow escape that the men had after the tunnel partially collapsed on November 12.

According to a report in The Tribune, 400 labourers had migrated from states such as Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh to work on the tunnel project in 2019. For a mere Rs 14,000 to Rs 18,000 per month, they are expected to put in an arduous 12 hours daily. These are the minimum wages prescribed for unskilled and semi-skilled workers by Uttarakhand under the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act. But this remuneration is for an eight-hour shift. The provisions of double overtime pay, leave, weekly day off and safety equipment, too, are generally denied to them. The job is hazardous for the workers’ health, but medical facilities are non-existent. The construction company is apparently taking undue advantage of them.

The employer provides basic housing facilities, which are shared by four-five workers. But they have to pay for their food. A review of the wages and working conditions of the highway workers, who are leading difficult lives away from home, is needed. That would be the real light at the end of the Silkyara tunnel.

#Uttarakhand