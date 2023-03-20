Himachal budget

Hamstrung by the poor fiscal health of Himachal Pradesh, the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government’s maiden budget, for 2023-24, is an attempt at fulfilling some of the poll promises and laying the roadmap for the hill state’s development. Much to the relief of the common man, the ruling Congress has not imposed fresh taxes. It aims to garner revenue of around Rs 100 crore annually through cow cess of Rs 10 on the sale of every bottle of liquor, while water cess on hydel projects is expected to fetch Rs 4,000 crore. However, the imposition of water cess is likely to be challenged by neighbouring states as it will cause an increase in their electricity tariffs.

Commendably, the Rs 53,413-crore budget aims to give a green thrust to Himachal by providing for e-buses for the HRTC, subsidies for girls to buy e-scooters and for private operators to ply e-buses and e-trucks, and the development of six green corridors as well as two green gram panchayats. Schemes for the improvement of facilities in rural, health, education and tourism sectors, as also tackling the drug menace, are among the other notable initiatives.

Chief Minister Sukhu has stated that his biggest challenge is to deal with the inheritance (from the previous BJP government) of a debt burden of Rs 75,000 crore, including a liability of Rs 10,000 crore as pending payment of arrears to employees and pensioners. Servicing these liabilities would leave his government with just Rs 29 (for every Rs 100 available) for development works. Incidentally, the Jai Ram Thakur dispensation, in its budget for 2022-23, had also cited the mounting debt burden as the most worrisome factor. And, curiously, Thakur’s government was also left with a mere Rs 29 out of every Rs 100 after paying the committed liabilities on account of salaries, pensions, interest and loan repayment. In this light, the promised restoration of the old pension scheme for government staff does seem unfeasible. What is needed is an imaginative and fiscally prudent policy to break the vicious debt circle in order to keep the wheels of development moving.