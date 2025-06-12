Himachal’s waste woes mount as dumping continues unchecked

DESPITE years of warnings, viral videos and awareness campaigns, Himachal Pradesh continues to drown in garbage. From the Dhauladhar foothills to the valleys of Manali and Kasol, the problem is no longer just unsightly, it’s existential. For all the promises of eco-tourism and “Green Himachal” slogans, the mountains of waste have only grown taller. The Dhauladhar range, home to serene destinations like Bir-Billing and Palampur, now reels under tonnes of plastic waste, liquor bottles and discarded wrappers. Trekkers and tourists leave behind an average of 3-4 kg of trash each, choking rivers like the Uhal and polluting remote forest trails. Local bodies and volunteers, such as the Bundla Youth Club in Palampur, have stepped in with admirable effort. But this is not a problem that can be solved with weekend clean-ups.

In Manali, a plant designed to treat 30 tonnes of waste daily is inundated with over 100 tonnes. In Kasol, garbage was not cleared but buried in forest land after a viral video exposed the mess in an act that blatantly violates environmental norms. From Sissu and Jispa in Lahaul to Shimla’s overloaded landfills, the crisis is not isolated. It’s systemic. The state's waste management infrastructure is woefully inadequate and tourist numbers continue to swell. Yet, the silence and inaction from the authorities, particularly forest and tourism departments, is deafening. Even as residents and environmentalists cry hoarse, basic steps like distributing awareness pamphlets at tourist entry points remain unimplemented.

If Himachal Pradesh is to remain a desirable destination and preserve its ecological balance, the state needs urgent, enforceable waste policies, tighter checks on illegal dumping and sustained public education on responsible tourism. Otherwise, the only legacy we leave behind in these hills will be plastic and neglect.