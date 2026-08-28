Himalayan tragedy : Nepal disaster is a wake-up call for the region

THE havoc wreaked by flashfloods in Nepal has exposed escalating climate risks in the Himalayan region and serious weaknesses in disaster preparedness. The death toll, including local residents and foreigners, is rising sharply; critical infrastructure has been ravaged in several districts. The catastrophe is a stark warning for South Asia and beyond. Preliminary assessments point to an ice-rock avalanche that blocked the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi river, triggering a debris-laden flood that swept rapidly downstream. Whether a glacial lake outburst, landslide or avalanche was the precise trigger, the key lesson is clear: Nepal’s mountains are becoming increasingly dangerous.

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Nepal is home to thousands of glaciers and glacial lakes, many of which are considered potentially hazardous. Scientists warn that rising temperatures are accelerating glacial retreat, altering snowfall and rainfall patterns and destabilising slopes. Climate change may not independently cause every Himalayan disaster, but it can create conditions in which natural hazards become more frequent and destructive. The latest flashfloods should therefore be viewed as part of a broader and increasingly urgent regional trend. The most immediate priority must be to strengthen early-warning systems. An alert received hours or even minutes before such a calamity strikes can mean the difference between life and death.

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Cross-border cooperation is equally essential. Since rivers do not respect political boundaries, Nepal and China must ensure that information about landslides, glacial lakes, avalanches and unusual river behaviour is shared quickly and automatically. This should be the norm for all riparian states in the neighbourhood. India, which witnessed the cataclysmic Kedarnath tragedy in 2013, cannot afford to be complacent. Greater stress on technology, climate-resilient infrastructure and community involvement can significantly improve emergency response. This, in turn, can reduce the scale of destruction and minimise casualties, as demonstrated time and again by Japan.