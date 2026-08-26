Hockey letdown : World Cup campaign exposes vulnerabilities

IT’s a huge disappointment that the Indian men’s hockey team is out of contention for a World Cup medal. Expectations were high in view of India’s back-to-back bronze Olympic medals in Tokyo (2021) and Paris (2024). During the ongoing World Cup, the team faltered in crunch matches, losing to England, the Netherlands and Argentina. Harmanpreet Singh, who was not fully fit, appeared to be carrying too much responsibility as the captain and ace drag-flicker. The 5-3 win over a below-par Pakistan offered little solace, even though the post-match high-fives between the rivals were a refreshing change from the bitterness seen on the cricket field.

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The most troubling issue is the team’s failure to manage the transition between generations. Promising youngsters are not being integrated quickly or regularly enough. With the Los Angeles Olympics less than two years away, India cannot afford to keep depending on the same core of experienced players without developing a reliable second string. There is little margin for error in today’s highly competitive hockey. An eighth-place finish in the last two Pro League seasons is another indicator that the team needs to return to the drawing board.

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The women’s squad, including several World Cup debutants, did well to hold strong opponents such as China and Australia to a draw. The team missed a semifinal berth by a whisker. Players have credited the women’s hockey league with giving them confidence and exposure. Their call to save the league, which is facing financial challenges, must be taken seriously. Be it men or women, Indian hockey does not lack talent. What this sport, regarded as cricket’s poor cousin in India, needs is a robust system that consistently produces world-class players. Lessons from the World Cup must shape preparations for the 2028 Olympics and beyond.