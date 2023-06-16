Holes in chargesheet

OVER a month and a half after registering two FIRs against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Delhi Police have filed a chargesheet in which he has been accused of sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation. Protesting wrestlers led by Olympics medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia had suspended their stir last week after the government assured them that the chargesheet would be filed by June 15. While the promised deadline has been met, there are some gaping holes in the chargesheet that preclude the possibility of Brij Bhushan’s immediate arrest, which has been the wrestlers’ main demand all along.

The police have recommended the cancellation of a complaint filed by a minor wrestler against the BJP MP and the withdrawal of charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, citing ‘no corroborative evidence’. Accusing Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment and stalking, the minor had given two statements, one before the police and the other before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Subsequently, she recorded a fresh statement before a magistrate, withdrawing her allegations. The turn of events is rather suspicious; the circumstances under which she made a U-turn before the magistrate need to be probed thoroughly. Was the girl pressured into retracting her initial statement? The entire POCSO case rests on the answer to this question.

The Delhi Police have been under fire for first delaying the registration of the FIRs and then conducting a tardy probe. On Tuesday, former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur said that the apex court should have monitored the investigation against Brij Bhushan. He also red-flagged ‘re-victimisation’ of the protesting grapplers as they had been ruthlessly dealt with by the cops when they tried to march towards the new Parliament building during its inauguration on May 28. Their hopes will be dashed if the case built by the police against the MP falls flat in the court.