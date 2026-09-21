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Home / Editorials / Hooch tragedies : Court calls for smarter regulation of methanol

Hooch tragedies : Court calls for smarter regulation of methanol

The Tribune Editorial: Even Gujarat, a dry state, was recently rocked by deaths linked to the consumption of spurious liquor.

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:11 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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THE Supreme Court has suggested a series of measures to states and union territories for curbing the illegal manufacture, transportation and sale of spurious liquor. Hooch continues to claim lives in one part of the country or another, with the latest incident being reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district. Quashing certain provisions of the Maharashtra Poisons Rules, which were introduced through a 2011 notification after a major hooch tragedy in Mumbai, the Court has called for a coordinated, multi-department approach to tackle the menace.

The striking down of the provisions requiring methanol sold to non-drug manufacturers to be mixed with a specified colourant and bitterant makes it clear that public safety measures must address the actual source of the problem. Preventing deaths from spurious liquor is an unquestionable public health objective, but regulation must also be reasonable, effective and proportionate. The judgment is particularly significant because it shifts attention from regulating a legitimate industrial supply to disrupting the illicit supply chain. The Court has suggested tighter verification of licence holders, regular reconciliation of methanol stocks, stronger controls over storage and transportation, tamper-evident safeguards and dedicated tankers. This approach deserves serious consideration.

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Hooch tragedies are rarely the outcome of a single regulatory failure. They can involve illegal procurement, diversion, pilferage, corruption, inadequate enforcement and the availability of cheap industrial methanol. Even Gujarat, a dry state, was recently rocked by deaths linked to the consumption of spurious liquor. Prohibition by itself cannot guarantee that dangerous alcohol disappears. Underground markets can continue when demand persists. Effective prevention requires authorities to follow the methanol trail from procurement to consumption. The onus is on governments to act on the Court’s recommendations to protect lives while keeping the legitimate industry within a clear and workable legal framework.

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