Hope for Chandigarh

The Supreme Court order prohibiting floor-wise division of residential units in Phase 1 (Sectors 1 to 30) has offered hope that Chandigarh will live up to its ‘City Beautiful’ sobriquet in the years and decades to come. In a welcome intervention, the SC Bench made it clear that Chandigarh’s heritage status must be preserved, while observing that unauthorised construction will ‘injure the lungs’ of post-Independence India’s first planned city. Even though the Chandigarh Apartment Rules (2001) — under which the administration had allowed sub-division of residential units into apartments — had been repealed in 2007, illegal construction and fragmentation have overstretched the city’s resources, such as water, electricity, sewerage and roads, over the past decade and a half.

The court has also directed the Chandigarh Administration not to formulate ‘rules or bylaws without prior consultation of the heritage committee and prior approval of the Centre.’ The Centre and the administration have been told to freeze the floor area ratio in the northern sectors so as to prevent indiscriminate expansion of the built-up area. These directions will go a long way in protecting the city from the rapacious builders who are hell-bent on turning it into a concrete jungle.

While laying down the Edict of Chandigarh, its creator Le Corbusier had said, ‘The seed of Chandigarh is well sown. It is for the citizens to see that the tree flourishes.’ It is commendable that a group of concerned residents took up cudgels for safeguarding the city’s future. Similar sincerity and determination will be required to ensure strict compliance with the apex court’s order, which is also expected to ease parking and traffic woes in the northern sectors. The need for striking a balance between sustainable development and environment protection is all the more acute in the case of Chandigarh, a city famed for its open spaces and green belts. Some of its attractions, such as the Capitol Complex (a UNESCO heritage site), the Sector 17 piazza and the Rock Garden, are internationally renowned. It’s the collective responsibility of various stakeholders to spare no effort to keep Chandigarh in the pink of health.