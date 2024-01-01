Hope for Haryana

A significant improvement in the sex ratio at birth (SRB) bodes well for Haryana, whose remarkable economic progress in recent decades has been undermined by gender imbalance. The state government has cited a crackdown on illegal abortions as a key reason for the turnaround. A special task force, set up in 2025 to closely monitor the SRB, has made its presence felt through periodic reviews and raids. Regulating the sale of MTP (medical termination of pregnancy) kits seems to have made a noticeable difference. It was from Haryana that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme in 2015. The initiative delivered good results in the early years as the sex ratio went up, but the negative trend resurfaced after 2019, inviting criticism from the Opposition. Barely a month ago, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda had flagged the burning issue in the Lok Sabha.

Advertisement

The signs of recovery are promising, but there is no room for laxity. Only half of Haryana’s 22 districts are performing better than the state SRB average. Laggard districts like Rewari, Rohtak, Sonepat and Gurugram need special attention. Even leading ones such as Panchkula, Fatehabad and Panipat cannot afford to let down their guard.

Advertisement

Public awareness campaigns can play a major role in combating deep-rooted gender bias. Close coordination between the health, police and women & child development departments holds the key to sustained monitoring and strict enforcement. The reverse tracking system, which is used to keep tabs on women undergoing abortion — especially those who already have one or more daughters — needs to be strengthened. The governments of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh should keep working in tandem to dismantle inter-state abortion networks. Haryana, which is renowned for its champion sportswomen, must ensure that efforts to save the girl child and promote gender equality don’t lose momentum.