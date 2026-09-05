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Home / Editorials / Hope for Manipur : Kuki MLAs’ return to House is welcome

Hope for Manipur : Kuki MLAs’ return to House is welcome

The Tribune Editorial: Manipur needs its elected representatives to remain engaged, even when differences are profound

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:19 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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THE appearance of two Kuki legislators in the Manipur Assembly — for the first time since ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state in May 2023 — is a positive development. It is a sign that democratic institutions can provide space for dialogue even amid deep mistrust. Kuki leaders had previously been reluctant to travel to Meitei-majority Imphal without tangible progress towards a political settlement. The return of MLAs Kimneo Haokip Hangshing and Haokholet Kipgen to the House — in defiance of a directive issued by the community’s apex body — is an opening that all stakeholders must build on.

The scale of the humanitarian crisis makes such political engagement urgent. Around 60,000 people were “internally displaced” by the conflict, of whom about 24,000 are still living in relief camps. Returning home, however, does not restore a sense of normalcy overnight. Livelihoods have been destroyed, communities remain divided and many survivors continue to carry the psychological scars of prolonged violence. Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh is right to emphasise the need to bridge the trust deficit. His call for collective efforts and reconciliation deserves support. But appeals to “forgive and forget” cannot substitute for justice, accountability, security and political dialogue. Manipur needs its elected representatives to remain engaged, even when differences are profound.

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It is also significant that the Assembly has adopted a resolution urging the Centre to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state before conducting the Census; this is the third resolution in this regard since 2022. Meitei and Naga communities are apprehensive that a Census without the NRC could result in “demographic changes” in the state due to the alleged entry of illegal immigrants from neighbouring Myanmar. The Centre needs to handle this thorny issue deftly, lest it become another flashpoint in the strife-torn state.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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