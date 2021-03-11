Horror in Uttar Pradesh again

The horror that befell a 13-year-old girl in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, in recent days underlines the fact that our society and institutions are failing in their duty to protect the most vulnerable people among us. The Dalit girl was kidnapped and taken across the border to Bhopal, where she was gangraped by four men over three days. They then brought her back to Lalitpur and for some unexplained reason, dropped her at a police station. The police then handed her over to her aunt, without registering a case. Shockingly, the teenager was summoned to the police station the next day on the pretext of recording her statement. It’s alleged that her aunt took her to the SHO, who allegedly raped her. The matter came to light only when the girl narrated her sufferings to a child helpline.

The egregiousness of the crime — the apparent complicity of the aunt, the SHO also committing rape — should prick the conscience of the nation. Sadly, the regularity of such crimes against women and children have made society thick-skinned — after the initial horror, we’ve moved on from the 2017 Unnao gangrape of a 17-year-old, or the rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh in 2020. Over the years, UP has consistently earned the dubious distinction of being the country’s most unsafe state for women: In 2021, the National Commission for Women received nearly 31,000 complaints of crimes against women, and more than half of them were from UP. Even if we factor in UP’s huge population, it is shocking that over 50% crimes were reported from a state that has roughly 16% of India’s population. The vulnerability of women in the Hindi heartland is borne out by crime statistics in states such as UP, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana. The National Crime Records Bureau recorded 28,046 rape cases in 2020, with the maximum from these states.

While it’s impossible to stamp out such crimes completely, an investigation process that’s humiliating and potentially unsafe for a rape survivor, the long legal process and a low conviction rate (around 30%) do not act as deterrents. We must sensitise the boys about gender issues and human rights from a young age, and conduct robust policing and judicial processes to ensure criminals are given exemplary punishment.