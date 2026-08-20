Hospital horror : Rape inside what should be safest space

A hospital is meant to be the safest place for the vulnerable. The alleged rape of a 58-year-old woman inside the CT scan room of Haryana’s Panipat Civil Hospital — and her death during treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak — has turned that expectation on its head. While the police investigation will establish criminal culpability, the incident has exposed a disturbing collapse of institutional safeguards. The most alarming revelation is that the accused, employed as a security guard by a private company operating the hospital's CT and MRI unit under a public-private partnership, was allegedly performing the role of a CT technician. That such a role substitution could occur inside a government hospital points to failures that go well beyond individual misconduct. It raises uncomfortable questions about supervision, contractual compliance and accountability.

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Basic patient-safety protocols appear to have failed simultaneously. The victim's family alleges they were prevented from accompanying her into the scan room, no female staff member was present, and an unauthorised employee was left alone with a vulnerable patient. These are not minor procedural lapses; they are failures that create opportunities for abuse. Similar warnings have been witnessed before — from the assault on nurse Aruna Shanbaug inside Mumbai's KEM Hospital in 1973 to the 2024 RG Kar Medical College tragedy in Kolkata. Each prompted outrage and promises of reform, yet the Panipat case suggests that institutional memory remains painfully short.

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Haryana must treat this as a systemic audit rather than an isolated crime. Every outsourced diagnostic centre should be reviewed, staff roles verified, CCTV coverage strengthened and mandatory chaperone protocols enforced. Public-private partnerships cannot become public-private abdications. Healthcare is built on trust as much as treatment. When patients begin fearing the diagnostic room, the system itself stands indicted.