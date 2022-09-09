HP apple: Boom or bust?

The news report of 1 kg apple being sold for Rs 491 at a Delhi mall has acted like salt on the wounds of Himachal Pradesh’s apple growers, who have been agitating for favourable government policies amidst rising input costs and a major slump in the market. They suspect that wholesale buyers are manipulating the market in order to boost profits, lowering the procurement rates and raising retail prices. Horticulture farmers are bewildered that they’re getting a modest Rs 60 for a kg of premium quality apples while the end buyer is willing to pay Rs 500 for it. For several months, under the aegis of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch (SKM), apple growers have been holding mass protests, blaming the state government for failing to protect their interests.

The trigger for the most recent wave of protests was a 50 per cent increase in the GST on packaging material such as cartons, and a steep increase in the prices of pesticides and fungicides. Following the protests, the state government decided to give the farmers a 6 per cent subsidy on purchase of cartons from the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) or the open market. Much more needs to be done, apple growers say, and SKM has listed 20 demands in a memorandum to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. One key demand is that the state government introduce a minimum support price (MSP) regime for all varieties of apple, and not only the lowest grade apple, which HPMC procured at Rs 10.50 for a kg this year. SKM is also asking for higher import duty on apples from Iran and other countries.

Surprisingly, the state does not have a policy on controlled atmosphere (CA) stores run by private companies that procure apple from the farmers. Efforts to create a CA policy are in an early stage and farmers are hopeful that when adopted, it would check the ‘arbitrary functioning’ of private firms which, they allege, manipulate prices at will. Over the last few decades, the apple boom changed the fortunes of lakhs in the Upper Shimla region, but the current climate of despair has made orchardists restive. How the government handles the issue is likely to have a significant impact on the Assembly elections, due in November.