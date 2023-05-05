HP’s unsafe highways

Exposing a worrisome lack of all-round attention to the safety of commuters in Himachal Pradesh is the high rate of accidents on its national highways (NH). The four-laning of the Baddi-Nalagarh NH is illustrative of the sorry state of affairs. Ever since the work began last year, the motorway has turned into a death trap. Half of the accidents that took place in 2022 in areas under the Baddi police district jurisdiction have occurred on this highway. During a 15-month period (till March this year), the mishaps claimed 44 lives and left 101 injured. One shudders to think of the loss of life and limb waiting to happen as only 8 per cent of the highway-broadening work has been completed till now. A similar story prevails on the recently built double-laned Kullu-Manali NH, with many stretches on it proving to be hazardous. Of the 72 accidents witnessed in 2022 in the part under the Kullu police station, 55 happened on the NH. In Solan, too, last year, over 50 per cent accidents in the district took place on the NHs, which accounted for 40 per cent of the total fatalities and 62 per cent of the injuries.

What is most unfortunate is that while the building of better roads and other infrastructure should spur commuters and drivers to enjoy the ride with care and caution by strictly adhering to traffic rules, there is no let-up in rash driving, overspeeding, overtaking from the wrong side, lane-changing and drunk driving, which remain the leading causes of accidents.

With serpentine roads and inclement weather posing challenges to motorists, HP’s rates of road accidents and fatalities are higher than the national average. Data for 2019 shows that the number of road accidents per 10,000 vehicles in HP was 17.1 as compared to the national average of 15.1 and the number of deaths per 10,000 vehicles was seven in the state against 5.1 nationally. The state needs to micro-manage the vulnerable stretches and show zero tolerance to poor road maintenance as well as dangerous driving, along with setting up trauma centres along its expressways. Death and disability take their toll on families as well as the state’s economy.