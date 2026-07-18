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Home / Editorials / Hydrogen train : Green energy push faces challenges

Hydrogen train : Green energy push faces challenges

The Tribune Editorial : The hydrogen train should be viewed as a strategic demonstration rather than a long-term solution

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:13 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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THE launch of India’s first hydrogen-powered train has set in motion a transition towards cleaner, low-emission transport. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the project has been presented as a success of “Make in India”. It also signals India’s intent to be among the global leaders in sustainable mobility. Powered by hydrogen fuel cells that emit only water vapour, the 10-coach train offers an environmentally friendly alternative to diesel locomotives. With indigenous technology and a locally developed hydrogen ecosystem at Jind (Haryana), the project demonstrates growing domestic capabilities in advanced engineering. It also complements the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which seeks to reduce India’s dependence on imported fossil fuels while supporting the country’s long-term net-zero ambitions.

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The strategic importance of green hydrogen extends beyond climate concerns. India’s heavy reliance on imported crude oil, natural gas and industrial feedstocks makes energy security a national priority, particularly during periods of geopolitical instability. Producing hydrogen domestically using renewable energy can help reduce exposure to volatile global energy markets and strengthen economic resilience.

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However, the euphoria surrounding the hydrogen train must be tempered with realism. Green hydrogen costs almost twice as much as the conventional grey variety. High electricity costs, expensive electrolysers and the need for continued policy support pose significant challenges to large-scale adoption. With over 95 per cent of India’s broad-gauge railway network already electrified, hydrogen-powered trains are unlikely to replace electric trains across the country. Instead, they may find their greatest value on non-electrified routes where conventional electrification is economically or technically difficult. The hydrogen train should therefore be viewed as a strategic demonstration rather than a long-term solution. Its success will depend on India’s ability to lower production costs, expand renewable energy capacity and create a commercially viable hydrogen ecosystem.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

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