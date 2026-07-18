Hydrogen train : Green energy push faces challenges

THE launch of India’s first hydrogen-powered train has set in motion a transition towards cleaner, low-emission transport. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the project has been presented as a success of “Make in India”. It also signals India’s intent to be among the global leaders in sustainable mobility. Powered by hydrogen fuel cells that emit only water vapour, the 10-coach train offers an environmentally friendly alternative to diesel locomotives. With indigenous technology and a locally developed hydrogen ecosystem at Jind (Haryana), the project demonstrates growing domestic capabilities in advanced engineering. It also complements the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which seeks to reduce India’s dependence on imported fossil fuels while supporting the country’s long-term net-zero ambitions.

Advertisement

The strategic importance of green hydrogen extends beyond climate concerns. India’s heavy reliance on imported crude oil, natural gas and industrial feedstocks makes energy security a national priority, particularly during periods of geopolitical instability. Producing hydrogen domestically using renewable energy can help reduce exposure to volatile global energy markets and strengthen economic resilience.

Advertisement

However, the euphoria surrounding the hydrogen train must be tempered with realism. Green hydrogen costs almost twice as much as the conventional grey variety. High electricity costs, expensive electrolysers and the need for continued policy support pose significant challenges to large-scale adoption. With over 95 per cent of India’s broad-gauge railway network already electrified, hydrogen-powered trains are unlikely to replace electric trains across the country. Instead, they may find their greatest value on non-electrified routes where conventional electrification is economically or technically difficult. The hydrogen train should therefore be viewed as a strategic demonstration rather than a long-term solution. Its success will depend on India’s ability to lower production costs, expand renewable energy capacity and create a commercially viable hydrogen ecosystem.