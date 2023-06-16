YAMUNANAGAR district in Haryana is emerging as a hub of illegal mining. The state government’s crackdown over the past few years has revealed that the mining mafia, in league with some unscrupulous officials, has been resorting to clever and clandestine ways to bypass the authorities in this district, as reported in The Tribune series titled ‘Criminal nexus’. Geology and mining enforcement officials probing allegations of rampant excavation of sand, boulders and gravel along the river bed have unravelled the shenanigans of those running a screening plant at Kanalsi village. It reveals that the mafia has been hoarding illegally mined minerals on a massive scale.

The plant was full of tell-tale signs of a thriving link between the mining mafia and the official machinery. While the e-Ravana portal showed a record of only 1.6 metric tonnes (MT) of mined minerals, 13,998.4 MT was found stocked on the premises. The incriminating proof also included a purchase log that had not been updated for a year; non-functional CCTV cameras; and no fencing, a mandatory requirement in such plants. Adding to the intrigue is the sudden transfer of an assistant mining engineer who was a part of the team that inspected the site on June 8 and detected the huge stash.

Geology and mining inspectors have in the past few months detected eight such cases in Yamunanagar alone. Stone-crushers and screening plant owners allegedly hoodwink the police by cancelling e-transit passes after the loaded trucks cross the check-posts to pass off the sold material as unsold on the e-Ravana portal. It’s time that the noose is tightened around the guilty officials, too. Breaking the criminal nexus is the key to busting this racket, which is eroding the region’s ecosystem.