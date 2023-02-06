Illegal mining in Haryana

Just six months after a police officer was crushed to death under a truck allegedly operated by the mining mafia in Haryana’s Nuh district, Manoj Kumar, DSP of Gharaunda in Karnal district, had a narrow escape on Friday when a dumper driver tried to run him over close to the banks of the Yamuna near Garhibehral village. The police officer and the Gharaunda SDM had reached the riverbank after getting information about illegal mining taking place there, but the culprits managed to escape, with the driver allegedly attempting to mow down the police officer after being signalled to stop. The police say that their initial investigation has revealed that a villager was getting illegal mining conducted in his fields by a contractor. The audacity with which the unscrupulous miners confronted the law enforcers suggests that they are not one-off operators but hardened criminals for whom the police hold no fear.

In the immediate aftermath of the killing of DSP Surender Singh at Tauru in Nuh last July, the authorities made arrests, conducted raids and impounded machinery as well as vehicles. However, soon the regular raids stopped and only ‘surprise checks’ were conducted. Then, after a short respite, it was business as usual in Nuh, which happens to be a no-mining district, and other districts of the state. In August, CM Manohar Lal Khattar had said in the Vidhan Sabha that the raids on stone crushers had shown a mismatch in stocks and bills.

Illegal miners return to their activities the moment the gaze of the law shifts. This can be possible only if they have friends and associates in high places — it’s a standard operating procedure for a shady politician, his nephew or lackey to be involved in this criminal act. With the demand for housing not likely to abate in the coming years, this will remain a lucrative business, involving only modest investment and assuring high returns. Unfortunately, due to high levels of unemployment, there is no lack of drivers, labourers and other small fry, who often get caught but are easily replaced. In order to curb illegal mining, the political class needs to do serious soul-searching and resolve to act for the good of the people and the environment.