THE domestic and commercial production of spurious liquor in Punjab has come under intense scrutiny, courtesy the Supreme Court. It can only be hoped that the stinging remarks would spur a more concerted, institutionalised strategy to tackle the problem. Indicating its commitment, Punjab has claimed that over 36,000 FIRs have been registered in the past two years and hundreds of illegal liquor stills destroyed. The apex court has pointed out that the numbers suggest a lack of periodic inspection and supervision by the police and excise officials. The youth will be finished, it said, expressing its anguish over the burgeoning illicit liquor trade and drug menace.

While drug abuse is widely recognised as a menace, alcohol dependence in the state is no less a problem. The illicit trade has grown in tandem with a boom in demand. In 2020, amid the raging pandemic, 123 people died after consuming spurious liquor that contained denatured spirit, often used to make paint. There is merit in the contention that levying of fines for carrying out illicit activities, including on licensed manufacturers, cannot be a solution in itself. The top court has expressed dissatisfaction over the progress in investigating cases and filing of chargesheets. Details have been sought about the concrete steps taken to stop the production. The government has been asked to disclose how the penalty recovered could be utilised for raising awareness or increasing the manpower to monitor the illegal activity. Accountability of the official workforce has to be fixed, quality control assured, licences of violating distillers cancelled.

Liquor smuggling from Punjab is emerging as another major concern. Recent seizures indicate that stocks meant for sale in the state are being clandestinely transported to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan as well as Bihar and Gujarat, the two states which have imposed prohibition. The tentacles of corruption are spread far and wide. Punjab has its work cut out.