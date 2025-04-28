Immunisation at risk

THE world stands at a perilous crossroads in the fight against vaccine-preventable diseases. Decades of progress, achieved through painstaking immunisation efforts, are under serious threat. The WHO, UNICEF and the Gavi alliance sounded a warning during the World Immunisation Week: a dangerous resurgence of measles, meningitis and yellow fever is underway, fuelled by funding cuts, misinformation, humanitarian crises and strained health systems. In 2023 alone, over 10 million measles cases were reported — a 20 per cent rise from the previous year. Alarmingly, meningitis and yellow fever are also resurging in regions once considered safe, particularly across Africa and the Americas. Reduced routine immunisation coverage, exacerbated by the aftershocks of the Covid-19 pandemic, has left millions of children vulnerable. Nearly 14.5 million children missed all routine vaccinations in 2023, many from conflict-ridden or unstable countries.

India’s immunisation landscape reflects both progress and persistent challenges. The country reduced its number of “zero-dose” children — those who received no vaccines — from 2.73 million in 2021 to 1.6 million in 2023. However, this still positions India as having the second-highest number globally. The measles vaccination coverage saw a slight decline, with the first-dose coverage dropping from 95 per cent in 2019 to 93 per cent in 2023.

The warnings are clear: without sustained political commitment and investment, the world risks a cascade of preventable deaths, overwhelming health systems already battling multiple crises. Immunisation is one of the highest-impact health interventions, offering a return of $54 for every dollar spent. Vaccines have saved an estimated 150 million lives over the past five decades — a triumph now hanging in the balance. Strengthening vaccine stockpiles, expanding routine coverage and countering misinformation must become global priorities. We cannot afford to regress.