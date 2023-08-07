Imran Khan jailed

WITH former Pakistan PM Imran Khan facing over 150 cases, including those pertaining to serious charges such as abetting terrorism and plotting attacks on military installations, the question was when and not if he would be put behind bars. His rivals are keen to prevent the most popular politician in Pakistan from contesting the next elections, leaving the field clear for the army’s favoured combination — the Sharifs, the Zardaris and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman. The signs were clearly visible when Imran was dramatically arrested from a court complex on

May 9. At least 100 of his core supporters are on trial in military courts for their alleged role in the nationwide violence that had erupted after his arrest.

On August 5, a court convicted and sentenced Imran to three-year imprisonment for illegally selling state gifts. Under Pakistan’s Constitution, convicted persons cannot contest elections for five years. The former PM also cannot remain the chief of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Ironically, his petition was among those which had led to his convicted predecessor Nawaz Sharif being divested of control of the PML (Nawaz). At that time, Imran was the army’s great democratic hope in Islamabad and Sharif’s removal had helped PTI gain a majority in the National Assembly.

With courts apparently playing a partisan role and the army arm-twisting the political leadership for its vested interests, Pakistan’s mainstream politics is riven by ceaseless vendetta. The recent Bajaur bombing was a backlash against the army’s support to terrorism. People suffering from political neglect and a crushing economic crisis can oppose terrorism effectively only when the democratic processes are permitted to play out in all fairness. Pakistan badly needs a vision for economic growth, which is being denied by the politicisation of its institutions.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan