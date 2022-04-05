Imran's gambit

Pakistan’s beleaguered Prime Minister Imran Khan has secured a face-saver for himself as of now, while pushing the country into a constitutional crisis. On Sunday, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected a no-confidence motion against Imran, who had effectively lost majority in the 342-member lower house of Parliament. Minutes later, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the PM’s advice. The decisions taken by the President and the Deputy Speaker have been widely dubbed as unconstitutional and illegal, while Imran has been accused of riding roughshod over parliamentary and constitutional norms. The PM clearly adopted a scorched earth policy, blocking a no-confidence vote he appeared all set to lose and denying the Opposition the opportunity to form the government for the time being. This blatant subversion of democracy is a new low for Pakistan, which is no stranger to devious political stratagems and military machinations.

According to a notification issued by the President on Monday, Imran will continue to be the Prime Minister until the appointment of a caretaker premier. Thus, the former cricketer has saved himself from an ignominious exit, justifying his actions by citing a US plot to oust him. Blaming the US for Pakistan’s current political crisis, Imran has alleged that Washington wants him removed because of his recent trip to Moscow, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin — on the very day the invasion of Ukraine began. His anti-America rant has run parallel to his desperate overtures to China and Russia.

However, Imran’s shenanigans are merely a fig leaf intended to divert attention from his poor performance in the past four years. His credibility is in a shambles and there is no doubt that he has muffed his chance to lift Pakistan out of political and economic distress; instead, he has only made things worse for the country. The onus is now on the Supreme Court, which is hearing a case pertaining to the legality of the Deputy Speaker’s dismissal of the no-confidence motion, to take a decision that will prevent further damage to Pakistan’s democratic and constitutional framework.