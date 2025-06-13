India must up its game to end Chinese hold on rare earth minerals

AS Beijing’s curbs on rare earth exports send ripples across the automotive, defence and consumer electronics supply chains, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s description of it as “a wake-up call for the world” is an apt assessment. His appeal to the global community to diversify supply chains is also the need of the hour. But a daunting task lies ahead — positioning India as a reliable partner in this quest to reduce dependence on Chinese suppliers. China has almost complete dominance over rare earth elements. It mines over 60 per cent and refines 91 per cent of the global supply. India has the third-largest reserves of rare earth minerals, but its success rate in reaping benefits has been dismal. India has to up its game, and in a spectacular fashion, too, if it wants to be seen as a real alternative.

Beijing routinely uses its mineral dominance as a lever to exert geopolitical influence. Any restrictive policy results in supply-chain disruptions, just like what the Indian electric vehicle ecosystem is tackling at present. Ending China’s monopolistic hold is the obvious solution in the long run, but how to come even close to becoming self-reliant requires committed public-private partnership. With the engineering talent that India has at its disposal, the country is uniquely placed to turn this challenge into an opportunity. The question is, are the government and India Inc in sync? The National Critical Mineral Mission can be a game-changer, provided it gets all the support that is required, be it financial, technical or through strategic collaborations.

China agreeing to supplying magnets and rare earth metals to US companies is at the centre of the latest trade-off between the two largest economies. It just underscores why India has no time to lose in the global rare earth battle.