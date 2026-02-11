India-Pak match back on track, but all’s not well

HECTIC parleys have borne fruit as Pakistan has agreed to play against India in Sri Lanka on February 15. The outcome has defused tensions that had cast a shadow over the ongoing T20 World Cup. The standoff triggered by Pakistan’s boycott call in solidarity with Bangladesh has ended with a well-negotiated compromise that prioritises cricket over political one-upmanship. There are huge commercial stakes involved in an India-Pak match anywhere in the world, even though their on-field rivalry is a pale shadow of its former self. It’s no surprise that the International Cricket Council (ICC) went into a huddle with Pakistani and Bangladeshi officials to resolve the crisis.

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam’s appeal “for the greater good of the game” and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s outreach to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have made it amply clear that cricket is inseparable from diplomacy in South Asia. The ICC played a crucial role by choosing conciliation over coercion, while assuring Bangladesh that no penalties would be imposed for the recent fiasco. However, the fact remains that adequate efforts were not made to prevent Bangladesh’s unfair ouster from the tournament. The cricket-crazy nation paid a heavy price for its refusal to play matches in India over security concerns.

The India-Pak match is fortunately back on track, but the entire sequence of events has exposed recurring problems. Cricket in the subcontinent continues to be vulnerable to political conflict, security fears and trust deficit. All is certainly not well — and it’s too optimistic to even talk about the resumption of India-Pak bilateral cricket. The lesson for all stakeholders is obvious: let cricket take centre stage; otherwise, the sport will keep falling prey to the games politicians play.