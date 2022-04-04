India-Russia trade plan

National interest and realpolitik appear to be at the core of the Indian strategy as it considers setting up a dedicated payment mechanism to sidestep western sanctions in its trade with Russia. New Delhi may test US, British and European Union tolerance in the process, but maintains that the attempt at the new rupee-rouble trade terms cannot be seen as taking a swipe at the West. That also explains Finance Minister Sitharaman’s strong defence of the decision to buy crude oil from Russia at a discount since the Ukraine war erupted, justifying the purchases as beneficial for Indian citizens and something that even European countries are doing. India is the world’s third biggest oil importer and consumer.

In the country to shore up support, Foreign Minister Lavrov did not mince words in expressing Moscow’s appreciation of India for not taking a ‘one-sided’ view, as he lay on the table the energy and military-technical supply menu. Cheaper oil imports from Russia may prove to be an acceptable dual-gain arrangement, meeting the country’s energy needs as well as bailing out a trusted friend — for long India’s biggest supplier of defence equipment, which is considered more cost-competitive and vital. India would, however, have to carefully weigh the consequences of ignoring calls against undermining the dollar-based financial system and resurrecting the rouble, which took an initial hit after sanctions were imposed on Russia for its February 24 invasion of Ukraine. A top US official, though, may have firmed up rather than weakened the Indian outlook with his remarks that the growing Beijing-Moscow bonhomie meant that Russia could not be expected to come to India’s rescue in case of any future border escalation between India and China.

As talk of a payment mechanism being worked out gains ground, pure economics could be the central point of focus. India’s trade with Russia is heavily skewed towards imports and manufacturers are already sensing an opportunity to ramp up exports, particularly of agricultural machinery, medicines, furniture and bathroom fittings.