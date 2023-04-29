India talks tough

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has told his Chinese counterpart Gen Li Shangfu that Beijing’s violation of the border pacts has eroded the basis of bilateral ties. This plain speaking, coupled with Rajnath’s gesture of avoiding a handshake with Gen Li, leaves no room for doubt that India is determined to hold its ground amid any provocation from the neighbour. Thursday’s meeting between the two leaders on the eve of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conference in New Delhi gave India the opportunity to frankly put across its views on the border standoff and the long-festering boundary dispute. India has made it clear that all border-related issues must be resolved in accordance with the existing pacts.

Seeking to underplay the uneasy calm along the LAC, China’s defence ministry has stated that the situation at the border is ‘generally stable’ and both sides should put the boundary issue in an ‘appropriate position’ and promote its transition to ‘normalised management’. This statement reeks of duplicity, for China has not done enough to defuse tensions on the ground. The rapid buildup of infrastructure in eastern Ladakh and the recent renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh have underscored China’s intent to rile India. Eighteen rounds of military talks in three years have run parallel to Beijing’s brazen implementation of its time-tested salami-slicing strategy.

Rajnath’s remarks come less than two months after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang that the state of India-China relations was ‘abnormal’. Even as the continuation of talks at the diplomatic and military levels is a positive sign, Chinese cooperation is a must to end the border impasse and start the long-delayed process to clearly demarcate the entire LAC. Beijing’s ploy to delink the boundary question from the restoration of normal bilateral ties has cut no ice with India. New Delhi has asserted time and again that the fate of India-China relations, including trade ties, hinges on the prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the border. Business-minded China, which claims that the two neighbours share far more interests than differences, should first try to reduce the trust deficit by keeping things quiet at the LAC.