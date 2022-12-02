India's GDP growth dips

India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world, its GDP expanding by 6.3% in the July-September quarter, matching exactly the projections made by the Monetary Policy Committee. However, National Statistical Office (NSO) data shows Q2 GDP growth is markedly lower than the figure (8.4%) for the corresponding period last year, and significantly lower than the explosive 13.5% in the first quarter of the current fiscal. While the higher growth rates in the preceding quarters can be explained on the basis of the lower base at the height of the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the main takeaway from the latest figures is that the economy has been negatively affected by contraction in the manufacturing and mining sectors. Rising raw material costs and higher interest rates have impeded growth in manufacturing — the Gross Value Added (GVA) in manufacturing contracted by 4.3% in the September quarter, while mining and quarrying saw a 2.8% contraction.

It is evident that while India’s economy has gained momentum and the disastrous effects of the pandemic are fading, contraction in the manufacturing output, high inflation and rising trade deficit combine to present a sobering picture. The contraction in manufacturing must give policy-makers cause for serious concern because it affects job creation and thereby consumption. The pandemic can’t be singled out as the lone factor causing a drag in manufacturing — the manufacturing GVA grew merely 10.6% between FY17 and FY20, after a healthy 31.3% growth between FY14 and FY17. Manufacturing growth has been lagging over the last six years. In fact, the alarming rise in the trade deficit with China — at the end of September, it stood at $76 billion for this year’s first nine months, according to Chinese customs statistics — points to an urgent need to review India’s industrial policy.

On the positive side, NSO data shows that growth in the agriculture sector, at 4.6%, has been better than expected. Private consumption grew by 9.7% to Rs 22.3 trillion in the July-September quarter and analysts believe this could drive investments. They also warn, however, that global headwinds will temper growth during the rest of the current financial year and, indeed, the next one too.