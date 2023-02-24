India’s strong growth

As the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Bengaluru, focusing on the risks of debt distress and fighting inflation, the host country has got a validation of its strong growth performance. International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva has described India as a bright spot during times of elevated uncertainty, projected to contribute 15 per cent to the global growth in 2023. She lists digitisation as a major factor to overcome the impact of the pandemic, along with a prudent fiscal policy and capital spending. The uncomfortably high consumer prices and the war in Europe entering its second year remain the key areas of concern. The reopening of China, which according to the IMF chief has paved the way for a faster-than-expected rebound in activity, is bound to improve the global economic outlook. Eyes will be fixed on Beijing over appeals to ease its policies as a creditor to emerging markets and in long-sought debt restructurings.

From 3.8 per cent in 2022, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at 4.7 per cent in 2023. The fading supply-chain disruptions and the boom in the service sector augur well for India. Core inflation is still high, and the Reserve Bank of India will be closely monitoring the likely inflation uptick due to higher demand after the lifting of Covid-related restrictions in China. Inflation in January was above the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent. A further interest rate hike is expected.

The IMF chief also presented a sobering reality check. After three years of shocks, many economies and people are still struggling. A record 34.9 crore people in 79 countries face acute food insecurity. India may have emerged as being among the world’s fastest-growing major economies, but it is puzzling to interpret the growth numbers in view of the situation on the ground. The constant trumpeting is at variance with the economic and job distress that is the lot of very large sections of the population. A lot of work remains to be done.