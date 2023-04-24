Industrial tank deaths

The death of four labourers while cleaning a tank at a meat plant in Dera Bassi, Punjab, on Friday once again brings to the fore the unfortunate fact that workers are still made to work in hazardous conditions without protective gear and oxygen — in contravention of the norms. Despite the manual scavenging Act of 2013 prohibiting the deployment of people for such tasks and making it a punishable offence, the practice persists. The Act also includes manual cleaning of sewers, septic tanks, drains and manholes under the definition of ‘manual scavenging’. This was necessitated by the high rate of deaths at work among manual scavengers and other cleaners — all of them belonging to the poverty-ridden lower castes. As per the government, in the period from 2017 to 2022, manual scavenging led to 376 deaths. Notably, 48 workers, including 13 in Haryana — the highest in the country — died while cleaning septic tanks in 2022. What’s worse, the ill-fated victims’ families are then made to run from pillar to post to get the promised compensation.

Last year, the government rightly announced that this work would be mechanised. It has formulated the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) for the safety of sewer workers. This project, which envisages trained workers using machines for hazardous cleaning jobs, must be expedited.

The Dera Bassi tragedy shows the ground reality. Workers succumbed to the noxious fumes that had accumulated in the tank holding the greasy residue which was decomposing and releasing gases for many months. The pattern is familiar: one labourer descends into the grimy tank or manhole to clean/unclog it; when he doesn’t return for some time, another one goes down to check, then another, leaving all of them asphyxiated or rendered unconscious by the poisonous gases in the pits, tanks, manholes, drains or sewer lines. It reeks of sheer callousness on the part of the employers; they must be punished for imperilling the lives of workers.