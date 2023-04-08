Inexcusable washout

The Budget session of Parliament has ended on a rancorous note, with its second half (March 13 to April 6) proving to be a washout. Figures sum up the abysmal state of affairs: during the entire session, the Lok Sabha functioned for only around 34 per cent of the scheduled hours; the Rajya Sabha fared even worse, at 24.4 per cent. The Lok Sabha’s productivity, a decent 83.8 per cent in the first half of the session (January 31 to February 13), plummeted to 5.29 per cent in the second; the Upper House’s productivity fell from 56.3 per cent to 6.4 per cent.

Both the government and the Opposition are at fault for the disruptions that hampered parliamentary proceedings during the past three-four weeks. The Congress and other Opposition parties initially tried to seize the initiative by seeking a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row, but the treasury benches did not relent. Instead, the BJP insisted on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s apology over the remarks on Indian democracy that he had made in the UK. Rahul’s disqualification as a Lok Sabha member, barely a day after he was convicted and sentenced in a criminal defamation case by a Gujarat court on March 23, led to hardening of the battle lines. The business of the House was hit hard as the two sides traded accusations and adamantly refused to rise above their differences.

Such intransigence is a huge disservice to the people, who expect their representatives to make the most of the parliamentary platform to debate and discuss issues of public interest. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has rightly observed that ‘weaponising of politics’ by stalling Parliament’s functioning is pregnant with serious consequences for our polity. However, it’s not just the sloganeering Opposition that should pay heed to his words; the government must ask itself why it adopted an unaccommodating attitude towards its political rivals and preferred to shy away from a meaningful dialogue. Shifting to the all-new House building, currently under construction, won’t make even an iota of difference unless our parliamentarians resolve to turn over a new leaf for the greater good.