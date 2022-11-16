Inflation slows

RETAIL inflation tracked by the Consumer Price Index has slipped to a three-month low, led by softening food and commodity prices. Another bright speck on an otherwise drab economic front is the wholesale inflation easing to a 19-month low. At 6.77 per cent in October, retail inflation has spent 10 consecutive months above the Reserve Bank of India’s 6 per cent upper tolerance band. It reached an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent in April. What may come as a bit of a relief is the expert opinion that inflation has already peaked in India. The downside is that the process of prices easing could take up to two years. That’s how long it might be before the retail inflation rate falls to 4 per cent, the middle level of the RBI target. The wholesale inflation slowdown is expected to continue, but again, any immediate benefit to consumers is unlikely.

The RBI and the Finance Minister maintain that economic activity in India has remained resilient despite aggressive global monetary tightening. There is not much to disagree. For the consumers, though, what matters is the retail pricing. Prices of vegetables, spices and cereals are not showing signs of moderation. Dairy and poultry products are way costlier. The slight softening of price pressures in the case of edible oils, fruits and sugar are yet to result in a reduction of rates in most cases. It’s pretty tough going for an average household. Bringing prices under control is vital.

It’s not just the global inflationary headwinds, another challenge is looming. A spate of sackings and hiring freezes across the big tech sector, most prominently by Meta and Amazon, is being attributed to contraction in demand after a pandemic-induced boom. The impact in India is yet to be felt, but in a country facing a major job crisis, the signs are ominous. Dealing with the raging unemployment must top the priority list of the Centre as well as every state government.