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Home / Editorials / Infra woes : Dehradun road cave-in exposes lapses

Infra woes : Dehradun road cave-in exposes lapses

The Tribune Editorial: Every bridge collapse, road cave-in or expressway defect reinforces the perception that deadlines and inaugurations often take precedence over durability and safety

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:12 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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WITHIN just 16 days of the inauguration of a Rs 16-crore bridge, a portion of its approach road has caved in amid heavy rainfall in Dehradun. Officials insist that the bridge itself remains structurally sound, but this reassurance rings hollow. Roads and highways ought to withstand the monsoon challenge, especially if they are newly constructed. Built with taxpayers’ money, public infrastructure must be designed for local conditions. A prolonged downpour in Uttarakhand is not an unforeseen event but a recurring seasonal phenomenon. If water ingress and soil erosion could create a cavity beneath the approach road within days, serious questions arise about site assessment, drainage, quality control and supervision during construction.

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Infrastructure continues to be at the core of the Central government’s growth strategy. The Union Budget 2026-27 announced capital expenditure of Rs 12.2 lakh crore, an increase of 9 per cent compared to the 2025-26 financial year. However, every bridge collapse, road cave-in or expressway defect reinforces the perception that deadlines and inaugurations often take precedence over durability and safety. No wonder public confidence in infrastructure projects is steadily eroding.

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The Dehradun episode reflects a disturbing national pattern. From the perennially pothole-ridden roads to hastily opened highways, one monsoon after another exposes flaws in planning, execution and maintenance. The state government has rightly ordered an inquiry and promised action against officials or contractors if negligence is established. However, accountability cannot end with suspensions or repair work. Independent technical audits, transparent investigations, stringent quality assurance and enforceable liability for contractors must become standard practices. Infrastructure should not merely survive ribbon-cutting ceremonies; it must serve citizens safely for decades.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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