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Home / Editorials / Insurance gaps : SC’s fuel-linked proposal is well worth a try

Insurance gaps : SC’s fuel-linked proposal is well worth a try

The Tribune Editorial: Third-party insurance is not merely a legal requirement; it is a social safeguard

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:13 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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IT’s an alarming paradox: in a country which records over 500 road mishap deaths every day, about 56 per cent of the registered motor vehicles are operating without mandatory insurance. The scale of non-compliance points to major lapses in enforcing the Motor Vehicles Act. No wonder the Supreme Court has taken a serious note of the matter. It has asked the Centre to try out a pilot project under which fuel can be denied at petrol pumps in the absence of valid insurance.

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Third-party insurance is not merely a legal requirement; it is a social safeguard. It is aimed at ensuring that victims of road accidents and their families receive timely compensation without being trapped in years of litigation. When millions of vehicles remain uninsured, the burden of accidents falls disproportionately on victims, many of whom struggle to recover from the physical and financial consequences of road mishaps. In a recent ruling, the Court nearly doubled the compensation payable to a child who had suffered permanent disability in a road accident.

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Linking fuel purchases to insurance status could prove to be an effective compliance mechanism. Fuel stations practically serve as checkpoints because vehicles stop there on a regular basis. The proposed use of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras integrated with the VAHAN database and insurance records also reflects the growing role of technology in governance. If implemented efficiently, the system could identify uninsured and even unregistered vehicles while reducing manual enforcement and corruption. However, technical glitches, outdated databases and delays in updating recently renewed insurance policies may cause inconvenience to law-abiding citizens. It’s vital to take associations of petrol pump operators on board. The pilot project should be thoroughly tested before a nationwide launch. Ultimately, the objective is to protect lives and ensure justice for accident victims.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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