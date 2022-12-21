Int’l flights from Chandigarh

THE Civil Aviation Ministry has informed the Rajya Sabha that Chandigarh has only nine international air transport movements per week. The City Beautiful, despite being accessible to passengers from many parts of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, has international air connectivity with merely two destinations, Dubai and Sharjah. Amritsar, which caters mostly to travellers from Punjab’s Majha and Doaba, is far better placed with 33 weekly air transport movements, which refer to the landing or take-off of an aircraft operating a scheduled or non-scheduled flight. On why Chandigarh is being blatantly sidelined, the Centre has cited the open sky policy, under which connectivity is given only to six metros as per air service traffic agreements.

Chandigarh is one of India’s three cities which has an office of the Consulate General of Canada (the others being Mumbai and Bengaluru), yet it, ironically, does not offer direct flights to the Maple Country, a popular destination for students and other people from the region. Such flights are a must for their convenience so that they don’t have to expend time, money and effort to reach New Delhi. Considering the heavy volume of air travellers from Punjab and its neighbouring states, flights from Chandigarh to countries such as Canada, the UK and Australia ought to be commercially viable. This will also help to decongest New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, which is among the world’s busiest international airports. It handles around 2 lakh passengers daily, amid chaos and long delays. As per travel operators’ estimates, about two-third of these travellers are from the region, including one-third from Punjab.

A major impediment is the CAT-2 instrument landing system installed at the Chandigarh airport. According to rules framed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, the CAT-3 landing system is required, especially during the winter when fog limits visibility considerably. However, plans to upgrade the system have failed to take off on the grounds of unviability, leading to routine cancellations of flights in foggy weather. The authorities concerned, including the Union Government and the Air Force, need to resolve various issues so that Chandigarh finally gets its due in terms of international connectivity.