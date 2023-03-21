Investment boost in J&K

THE proposed opening of a mega shopping mall and an IT tower in Srinagar by a UAE-based group is a confidence-booster for foreign as well as domestic investment in Jammu and Kashmir. It sets the tone for new employment opportunities, an infrastructure upgrade and assimilation of the Union Territory in India’s growth story. The announcement of the projects coincided with the India-UAE investors’ meet, almost a year after CEOs from several Gulf countries visited the Valley to explore investment opportunities. These representatives of the real estate, hospitality, food processing, agriculture and other sectors were invited to get a first-hand experience and allay their concerns over the law and order situation. Promising to create a favourable ecosystem for investors, the Lt Governor has assured allocation of land within 15 days of the submission of any proposal.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration claims it has received investment proposals from 5,000 domestic and foreign companies within 22 months of implementation of the new industrial policy, with 45 units starting their operations last month. A steel processing plant is coming up at Pulwama in south Kashmir. J&K has also caught attention because of the large discoveries of lithium. India could potentially have the third largest reserves of the prized metal after Chile and Australia. Fuelling economic growth could be the most transformative confidence-building measure in the troubled region, bringing relief to the unemployed youth and giving a fillip to development.

A record 1.8 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir in a year; there’s been a huge reduction in every kind of violence, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, prompting queries on why then the delay in the conduct of Assembly elections. That’s a call the Election Commission has to take, and whenever it is prepared, the polls will happen, Shah has promised. The long wait continues.