Iran vs Israel

IRAN launched a missile and drone attack on Israel on Saturday night, turning into reality the greatest fears that had gripped the world after the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, a close ally of Iran. Tehran’s attack comes less than two weeks after Israel’s April 1 bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus — which killed a top General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and several military advisers — and one day after Iran seized an Israel-affiliated cargo vessel, which has 17 Indian nationals among its 25-member crew. Tel Aviv has claimed that Iran’s attack has been ‘foiled’, with hundreds of missiles and drones being intercepted with the help of the US and other allies. It also said that the bombardment caused injuries to over 10 persons, including a seven-year-old girl, and ‘minor damage’ to an airbase.

After the April 1 bombing, the Iranian leadership had vowed revenge, with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declaring that Israel would be ‘punished’ for it. On Sunday, having demonstrated that it had the capability to hit deep inside the Israeli territory, Iran declared through its Permanent Representative to the UN that its retaliation had ‘concluded’, and warned Israel not to respond. Apart from the US, several Israel allies — including the UK and France — have reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding Tel Aviv. More importantly, they must join forces to persuade Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu not to strike Iran, for that could plunge West Asia into a full-blown war. India, which has good relations with both countries, has been urging restraint; its immediate goal must be to rescue its nationals — including the ship crew and the labourers who migrated recently — from the region that may soon turn into a bigger war zone.

The events since the October 7 attack, with Israel using disproportionate force that has caused thousands of civilian deaths and a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, have placed West Asia on a powder keg. Escalation may benefit the war industry of Europe, US and China, but the right-thinking people there and the rest of the world must do their utmost to bring peace to the region.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hamas #Israel