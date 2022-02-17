It is public land grab

Attorney-GENERAL KK Venugopal is on a crusade against a nefarious practice indulged in by the mighty elite that is nothing short of public land grab. In a bid to end it, he told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that discretionary quota land allotments in prime urban areas by the authorities concerned be statutorily banned – and rightly so. For, they reek of currying favour and nepotism and cause a huge loss to the public exchequer, while rendering the beneficiaries of this largesse crorepatis overnight. A few days earlier, he had targeted the housing societies floated by such influential groups that were being similarly allotted in an arbitrary manner. He proposed that a national land allotment policy be formed to ensure that only those in need of affordable housing got the approvals.

Arbitrary land allotments made to select powerful people under the discretionary quota by various state governments, housing board honchos and urban development authorities over the past few decades have regularly touched the raw nerve of ordinary citizens. While the common man spends major chunks of his hard-earned savings to get — if at all — a plot of land or a flat, politicians, judges, journalists and their kin, and even defence personnel, among others, manage to get the same at throwaway prices. Urban areas have been expanding to accommodate the growing populations and teeming migrants. This has enabled numerous opportunities for powers-that-be to collude in the goings-on and acquire multiple prime properties.

Despite numerous cases against this policy in many courts and the courts questioning the governments and putting the accused in the dock, the open loot continues. In the context of one such case last December, even the Supreme Court had observed that it was time to do away with this largesse essentially based on the whims and fancies of the state governments and inevitably leading to corruption, favouritism and nepotism. It remains to be seen if the Attorney-General’s suggestion for the much-needed statutory ban on this discretionary quota is implemented, putting an end to this long-standing malpractice.