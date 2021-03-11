Jail rush of undertrials

Prime Minister Modi’s appeal to prioritise cases of the huge number of undertrials in jails, mostly from poor or ordinary families, and release them on bail wherever possible is borne out by the data compiled for 2020 by the National Crime Records Bureau. According to it, about 76 per cent (3.7 lakh) of all prison inmates in the country (4.8 lakh) were undertrials, of which 68 per cent were either illiterate or school dropouts. While Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir had the highest ratio of undertrials in jails at 91 per cent, Punjab was not far behind at 85 per cent. Of all undertrials, 76 per cent were charged with offences under the IPC, and the rest under special and local laws, including NDPS Act and UAPA.

Though legal aid is a constitutional mandate, criminal law is hostile to undertrials from the poor and weaker sections, who languish in jail for longer periods as they can’t afford the bail amount, let alone hiring a lawyer; the absence of guarantors is another factor. About 30 per cent of all undertrials, statistics show, remain in jail for over a year, while 65 per cent don’t get released before three months. There are cases where undertrials have spent more time in jail than the maximum sentence for the crime they were charged with committing. Overcrowding, unhealthy living conditions, mental illness, drug abuse, social stigmatisation driving children towards delinquency, the risks of prolonged incarceration are many. Being around hardened criminals can turn first-time or circumstantial offenders into full-fledged criminals.

Since courts have wide discretion to deny bail in a majority of offences, the cautionary approach works against speedy trial. Higher courts need to take the lead in underscoring the right to bail in genuine cases. Changes would be required at a number of levels, such as increasing the number of judges and prosecutors, quicker service of summons to witnesses, ending the mechanical extension of remands and insisting on video-conferencing from jails. What could also be looked into is lodging undertrials in separate institutions away from convicted prisoners, and special courts for those involved in petty offences and willing to confess.