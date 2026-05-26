Jalandhar Express: Gurindervir’s record run stirs national pride

IN just 10.09 seconds, Gurindervir Singh rewrote Indian athletics history. But the story of India’s fastest man was not built on a stopwatch alone. It was shaped on dusty village roads, exhausting commutes to training grounds and a father’s quiet sacrifices that rarely make headlines. The sprinter from Patial village near Jalandhar has become the first Indian to breach the 10.10-second barrier in the men’s 100m race. His feat at the Federation Cup in Ranchi has placed him among the country’s finest athletes and revived hopes of a Commonwealth Games medal.

Advertisement

Yet what makes Gurindervir’s achievement truly moving is its deeply human core. Reports of his father purchasing a second-hand scooter on EMIs so that his son could attend practice sessions capture the reality of Indian sport beyond cricket’s glamour. The sailor-athlete’s journey also highlights the role of the Indian Navy, which provided stability and support while he pursued excellence on the track. Many athletes from small towns survive on parental determination and sacrifice. Behind every national record often stands a family that silently gives up comfort, savings and security for a child’s ambition. Equally inspiring was Gurindervir’s interaction with young girls in Jalandhar before his historic run. His simple message — “Tusi vi ethe takk pahunchna hai” — carried extraordinary emotional force. For children growing up in villages and modest households, seeing someone from their own background shatter a national record expands the boundaries of possibility and self-belief.

Advertisement

Punjab has long produced sporting heroes through grit rather than privilege. From Flying Sikh Milkha Singh to Jalandhar Express Gurindervir, they all prove that talent flourishes when discipline, opportunity and family support come together. His dash is not merely about speed; the record may eventually be broken. It is about aspiration outrunning limitation and inspiring a generation to dream bigger.