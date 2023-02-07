In a welcome verdict aimed at preventing miscarriage of justice, a Delhi court discharged 11 persons on Saturday, including student activists and anti-CAA protesters Sharjeel Imam and Asif Iqbal Tanha, in the 2019 Jamia Nagar violence case. Making scathing remarks against the police, the court said investigative agencies need to discern the difference between dissent, ‘which has to be encouraged, not stifled’ and ‘insurrection that should be quelled’. It concluded that the accused were made scapegoats and there was no incriminating evidence against them. The court’s ruling is a huge embarrassment for the police, who not only failed to identify and arrest the actual perpetrators of the violence but also acted overzealously to arraign innocent protesters. The probe has been outright shoddy, with the cops unable to substantiate serious charges levelled under various sections of the IPC, including 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The protection of the citizens’ right to freedom of speech and expression and ‘to assemble peaceably and without arms’ is enshrined in Article 19 of the Constitution. In March 2021, the Supreme Court had made it clear that citizens could not be prosecuted just for voicing their opinion against the government and its policies. Allowing dissent, provided it does not incite or lead to violence, is a sign of a healthy democracy. On the other hand, suppression of dissent though blatant misuse of the law is an ominous portent not only for the country’s democratic credentials but also for our criminal justice system.

In his first Mann Ki Baat address this year, PM Narendra Modi said Indians were proud of the fact that our country was the mother of democracy. It’s imperative that this image of India, currently holding the G20 presidency, should not be sullied by attempts to curtail civil liberties. The onus is on the judiciary as well as the executive to restrain law enforcement and investigative agencies from riding roughshod over the rights of citizens.