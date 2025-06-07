DT
J&K infra push

TRIBUNE EDITORIAL: Efforts to restore normalcy on the right track
Editorial
Updated At : 06:46 AM Jun 07, 2025 IST
PRIME Minister Narendra Modi’s J&K visit —a month and a half after the Pahalgam terror attack — is an emphatic expression of solidarity with the local people. The inauguration of big-ticket railway projects has sent a stern message to Pakistan: The pace of J&K’s progress will not be allowed to slacken at any cost. Rapid strides in infrastructure development will continue despite attempts by the neighbour to disturb peace. Reaching out to Kashmiris, the PM has accused Pakistan of attacking insaaniyat and Kashmiriyat by targeting tourists and trying to deprive tourism-dependant residents of their livelihoods.

The symbolism of connecting the Kashmir valley with the rest of India’s rail network is not lost on anyone. It is a reaffirmation of the government’s stand that Kashmir was, is and will remain an integral and inalienable part of the country. The PM has described the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link as a “recognition of J&K’s new strength and a proclamation of India’s new strength”. He has thus driven home the point that both the UT and the nation have emerged stronger after the dastardly massacre. His words are clearly aimed at regaining the confidence of locals as well as visitors. To this end, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a commendable step last week when he cycled on the streets of Pahalgam and asserted that terrorism would not stop tourism.

The Central Government faces the onerous task of reassuring tourists that all is well in Kashmir and there is no threat to their lives. It’s a pity that fear and distrust of Kashmiris have reached alarming proportions, even though they had protested vociferously against the Pahalgam incident. The powers that be must proactively crack down on the hate-mongers who are bent on reversing the gains resulting from the revival of the democratic process. As the new trains and railway bridges have a big role to play in restoring normalcy, their security should be accorded top priority. This is inextricably linked with the safety of travellers. There is no doubt that the government is on the right track, and that augurs well for J&K.

