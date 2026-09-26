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Home / Editorials / Job scheme: Address the sharp decline in numbers

Job scheme: Address the sharp decline in numbers

The Tribune Editorial: A legal framework for employment guarantee under VB-G RAM G is meant to free them from dependence on the State’s discretion.

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:18 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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THE loss of 9.56 crore workdays of rural employment in July-August compared with the corresponding period last year — flagged by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) citing the Ministry of Rural Development data — throws up serious questions. According to the farmers’ body, 20.21 crore person-days of work were generated during the period as against 29.77 crore in 2025. These figures challenge the Centre’s claims that the newly rolled out Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) Act is an enhanced version of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The focus is back on the red flags raised when the structural changes to the flagship scheme were announced.

While a combination of factors may well have played a part in this sharp decline, the Centre cannot wash its hands of the matter. It must address the issue that has cropped up at the very outset — is the new rural job scheme inherently restrictive in its shape and form? Shifting from a centrally-funded, demand-driven model to one where most states must now contribute 40% of the cost poses a major hurdle. Although a temporary pause in work during the sowing season, delays in transitioning from the erstwhile scheme and lower migration of labourers are plausible contributory factors, they alone cannot explain such a huge dip in employment generation. Something is fundamentally amiss.

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The argument that a growing economy no longer requires an employment guarantee to combat rural joblessness is flawed. The scheme is a lifeline for millions of Indians. A legal framework for employment guarantee is meant to free them from dependence on the State’s discretion. If it is strictly budget-driven, cracks are bound to show. In such a situation, a robust watchdog and accountability provisions are essential.

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