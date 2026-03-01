DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Editorials / Jobless graduates : Employment must keep pace with education

Jobless graduates : Employment must keep pace with education

The Tribune Editorial: The challenge is crystal clear — the economy has to ensure that the benefits of education are not frittered away.

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 02:09 AM Mar 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock photo
Advertisement

EDUCATION alone is no longer a guarantee of employment — that’s the stark truth revealed by the ‘State of Working India 2026’ report. Nearly 40 per cent of young graduates remain unemployed, and only about 7 per cent secure stable salaried jobs within a year. These numbers point to a mismatch between job creation and access to higher education. Each year, roughly 5 million graduates enter the workforce, but barely half of them find employment — and fewer still get secure, well-paying jobs, says the report prepared by Azim Premji University.

Advertisement

This disconnect risks turning India’s demographic dividend into a demographic liability. With the working-age population set to peak before 2030, the window to harness this youthful energy is rapidly narrowing. If adequate, gainful employment opportunities are not generated, the country could face rising frustration among the educated youth, alongside stagnant incomes and slowing economic mobility. It’s not only about quantity but also quality. Many graduates emerge from institutions that struggle with faculty shortage, outdated curricula and weak industry linkages. At the same time, sectors capable of absorbing skilled labour — such as manufacturing and high-value services — have not expanded sufficiently. The result is a bottleneck where degrees outpace demand.

Advertisement

Encouragingly, there are signs of progress. Occupational barriers linked to caste and gender are gradually weakening. However, these gains will matter little without parallel growth in job generation. India must shift its focus from enrolment to employability. This means investing in vocational training, strengthening industry-academia partnerships and prioritising labour-intensive sectors. Economic policy must be aligned with the realities of a rapidly expanding educated workforce. The challenge is crystal clear: the economy has to ensure that the benefits of education are not frittered away.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts