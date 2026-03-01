Jobless graduates : Employment must keep pace with education

EDUCATION alone is no longer a guarantee of employment — that’s the stark truth revealed by the ‘State of Working India 2026’ report. Nearly 40 per cent of young graduates remain unemployed, and only about 7 per cent secure stable salaried jobs within a year. These numbers point to a mismatch between job creation and access to higher education. Each year, roughly 5 million graduates enter the workforce, but barely half of them find employment — and fewer still get secure, well-paying jobs, says the report prepared by Azim Premji University.

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This disconnect risks turning India’s demographic dividend into a demographic liability. With the working-age population set to peak before 2030, the window to harness this youthful energy is rapidly narrowing. If adequate, gainful employment opportunities are not generated, the country could face rising frustration among the educated youth, alongside stagnant incomes and slowing economic mobility. It’s not only about quantity but also quality. Many graduates emerge from institutions that struggle with faculty shortage, outdated curricula and weak industry linkages. At the same time, sectors capable of absorbing skilled labour — such as manufacturing and high-value services — have not expanded sufficiently. The result is a bottleneck where degrees outpace demand.

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Encouragingly, there are signs of progress. Occupational barriers linked to caste and gender are gradually weakening. However, these gains will matter little without parallel growth in job generation. India must shift its focus from enrolment to employability. This means investing in vocational training, strengthening industry-academia partnerships and prioritising labour-intensive sectors. Economic policy must be aligned with the realities of a rapidly expanding educated workforce. The challenge is crystal clear: the economy has to ensure that the benefits of education are not frittered away.