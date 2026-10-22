Jobs for Agniveers : Ensure timely, dignified transition

WITH the first batch of Agniveers due to complete their four-year tenure by November-December, ensuring the smooth transition to civilian or paramilitary employment will be a critical test for the Agnipath scheme. It serves as a reality check for the core question raised when the scheme was launched in 2022 — what happens to the 75 per cent of Agniveers who are not selected for continued military service in the regular cadre? The significance of arranging timely and gainful employment cannot be overstated. Any delay, laxity or bureaucratic hurdle will breed dissatisfaction and undermine the scheme’s long-term appeal. While the Centre has pursued fixed job quotas, several states and UTs have notified job reservations and recruitment relaxations. The priority now must be to implement these assurances in earnest.

Eventually, the governments will have to fall back upon dedicated task forces that can map skills, identify vacancies, extend additional training and create links with employers. The framework chalked out by Uttarakhand’s Agniveer Cell could become a template for the other states to follow if it delivers what it promises. A single institutional point of contact is an effective solution. Ex-servicemen organisations have set a high benchmark for resolving issues and taking care of veterans. Agniveers deserve a similar ecosystem of all-round support. Their military training and field experience must be optimally utilised, recognising that even a short stint in the armed forces instils a lasting foundation of discipline and core values.

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With a mechanism offering multiple career options — ranging from the Central Armed Police Forces to state police and other services — initial administrative irritants are on expected lines. A regulatory body to resolve these shortcomings within a strict timeframe is essential. Amid the clamour to increase the number of regular Agniveers, a dignified transition is a must.