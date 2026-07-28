Judge’s warning : Curbs on dissent, personal liberty worrisome

JUSTICE Ujjal Bhuyan has given the nation ample food for thought. Delivering a lecture at the Bhopal-based National Law Institute University last week, the Supreme Court judge questioned the arrest and prolonged detention of 14 youngsters who consumed chicken biryani while breaking their Ramzan fast on a boat ride on the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year. He asserted that no law prohibited such an activity. The judge also expressed concern over the growing criminalisation of peaceful dissent. His sharp remarks have raised questions about the health of India’s democracy. Is the State going too far in policing personal choices, freedom of expression and protest? Can citizens be deprived of their liberty for acts that may offend the sentiments of some people but do not clearly constitute a crime?

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Against the backdrop of the police crackdown on protesters in New Delhi on July 20, it’s hard to disagree with the judge’s opinion that the space for dissent is shrinking. Environmental activists, students and other citizens expressing disagreement have increasingly found themselves facing criminal proceedings. While courts often eventually grant relief, delayed bail and restrictive conditions can themselves become a form of punishment.

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The judiciary, which serves as the guardian of constitutional rights, must also examine its own role. Liberty cannot be protected merely through judgments. Procedural safeguards matter because the process itself affects citizens’ lives. Justice Bhuyan’s call for judicial accountability is very timely. Courts are not weakened by criticism; they are strengthened when their decisions are openly examined. Public confidence in institutions comes from transparency, reasoning and humility — not from avoiding scrutiny. The judge has spoken his mind. It’s up to various stakeholders to understand that democracy survives and thrives when citizens remain free to ask questions and speak truth to power.