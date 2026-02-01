Judicial integrity: NCERT textbook row lays bare fault lines

A controversial section in a Class 8 textbook has outraged the judiciary and embarrassed the Union government. The Supreme Court has imposed a ban on the book published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), terming the inclusion of the “Corruption in the judiciary” subchapter a “well-orchestrated conspiracy”. The NCERT has apologised, while Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has promised to take action against those involved in drafting the contentious portion. The entire episode has reignited the debate over judicial accountability — and also the platforms where this vital issue can or can’t be discussed.

Courts derive their authority from the constitutional mandate as well as public faith. Any narrative that appears to paint the judiciary as systemically corrupt, especially for impressionable students, can erode trust in the institution. Judicial challenges and reforms have long been part of the national conversation, debated in courtrooms, legislatures and the media alike. However, a classroom of adolescents is certainly not an appropriate forum for such discussions.

The Court has clarified that it does not seek to stifle legitimate criticism or the exercise of the right to scrutinise the judiciary. This assurance is significant as there is a key distinction between defamatory insinuation and constructive critique. Notably, the passage in question mentions then Chief Justice of India BR Gavai’s lament over instances of corruption and misconduct within the judiciary. Greater emphasis on institutional integrity and transparency in the justice delivery system is the need of the hour. The lesson for the government: strengthen checks and balances so that such controversies don’t recur. Above all, sincere efforts are a must to bridge the trust deficit between the executive and judicial organs of the government. Harmonious relations between them are indispensable to a healthy democracy.