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Home / Editorials / Judicial reckoning : Parliament closes accountability gap

Judicial reckoning : Parliament closes accountability gap

The Tribune Editorial: Judges must be protected from political pressure, yet independence cannot be confused with immunity.

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:12 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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THE Justice Yashwant Varma case has become a defining moment for judicial accountability in India. The former Allahabad High Court judge resigned on April 9, 2026, while facing parliamentary removal proceedings arising from the alleged discovery of large quantities of unexplained cash at his official Delhi residence after a fire in March 2025. The Lok Sabha inquiry committee has now concluded that all three charges against him — unexplained possession of cash, failure to account for it and interference with evidence — stand proved. Its more consequential finding, however, is that resignation cannot terminate a statutory inquiry once Parliament has set the process in motion.

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The Constitution rightly makes the removal of judges exceptionally difficult. Judicial independence is the cornerstone of democracy and judges must be protected from political pressure. Yet independence cannot be confused with immunity. When allegations involve unexplained cash, possible evidence-tampering and conduct deemed inconsistent with constitutional office, the system must demonstrate that accountability is neither optional nor negotiable. The experience with earlier impeachment attempts has exposed the shortcomings of the existing framework. Justice V Ramaswami escaped removal despite adverse findings because politics intervened. Justices Soumitra Sen and PD Dinakaran resigned before proceedings concluded, leaving institutional questions unresolved. Such outcomes have fostered the perception that resignation can become an exit door from public accountability.

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The parliamentary committee's insistence that the inquiry survives resignation restores the purpose of the Judges (Inquiry) Act. It ensures that proceedings are not merely about removing an incumbent judge but about arriving at an authoritative institutional conclusion. That distinction matters for public confidence in the justice system. The case lead to broader reforms — mandatory asset disclosures and greater transparency in judicial inquiries. No one should be above scrutiny.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

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