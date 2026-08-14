Judicial reckoning : Parliament closes accountability gap

THE Justice Yashwant Varma case has become a defining moment for judicial accountability in India. The former Allahabad High Court judge resigned on April 9, 2026, while facing parliamentary removal proceedings arising from the alleged discovery of large quantities of unexplained cash at his official Delhi residence after a fire in March 2025. The Lok Sabha inquiry committee has now concluded that all three charges against him — unexplained possession of cash, failure to account for it and interference with evidence — stand proved. Its more consequential finding, however, is that resignation cannot terminate a statutory inquiry once Parliament has set the process in motion.

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The Constitution rightly makes the removal of judges exceptionally difficult. Judicial independence is the cornerstone of democracy and judges must be protected from political pressure. Yet independence cannot be confused with immunity. When allegations involve unexplained cash, possible evidence-tampering and conduct deemed inconsistent with constitutional office, the system must demonstrate that accountability is neither optional nor negotiable. The experience with earlier impeachment attempts has exposed the shortcomings of the existing framework. Justice V Ramaswami escaped removal despite adverse findings because politics intervened. Justices Soumitra Sen and PD Dinakaran resigned before proceedings concluded, leaving institutional questions unresolved. Such outcomes have fostered the perception that resignation can become an exit door from public accountability.

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The parliamentary committee's insistence that the inquiry survives resignation restores the purpose of the Judges (Inquiry) Act. It ensures that proceedings are not merely about removing an incumbent judge but about arriving at an authoritative institutional conclusion. That distinction matters for public confidence in the justice system. The case lead to broader reforms — mandatory asset disclosures and greater transparency in judicial inquiries. No one should be above scrutiny.