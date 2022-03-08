Junk food ads & kids

Educate children about healthy eating habits

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has proposed a ban on the airing of advertisements promoting junk food and carbonated drinks during children’s programmes. The suggestion assumes significance in the light of the increase in obesity among children and the related health concerns. The ads tend to take advantage of the kids’ gullibility towards the often exaggerated ‘benefits’ portrayed in the commercials promoting foodstuff. That the National Family Health Survey-5 in 2021 recorded the percentage of overweight children at 3.4 — up from 2.1 per cent seen in NFHS-4 — points to the weighty issue.

Notably, a similar suggestion was made in 2018. The expert group constituted by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to address the troubling foods containing fat, sugar and salt above permissibly healthy limits had then recommended that ads of such food items be prohibited during shows for children. But at that time, the clout of the multi-crore junk food industry prevailed over the government. Responding to the apprehension expressed in the Lok Sabha about the long-term high health and economic costs, the government had sought to justify junking the proposal of banning junk food ads on TV. It seemed to be satisfied with the promise of the Food and Beverage Alliance of India to ‘voluntarily restrict’ food and beverage advertisements concerning children. Major food businesses assured them to refrain from broadcasting ads of high-fat products on children’s channels.

However, the fact that the issue has been raised again is a pointer that it has not been addressed. The Covid-19 pandemic has hammered into us all the importance of fitness and robust immunity in warding off a disease. They are directly proportional to healthy eating and physical activity. There is a need to strike at the root and strictly regulate the production of unhealthy food items. Promote the advantages of consuming less sugar, salt and fat among children and aim for abhorrence to such ingredients. The widespread awareness of the harmful effects of colas is exemplary. While it is desirable to shield children from unhealthy influential material, banning ads is not enough.

