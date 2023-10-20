Justice, at last

THE conviction by a Delhi court of all four accused of killing Soumya Vishwanathan, a 25-year-old journalist, brings a sense of closure to the victim’s parents. She was shot during an attempted robbery while returning home in her car after work at 3.30 am on September 30, 2008, in New Delhi. Her parents have been stoically pursuing the case, which saw many twists and turns as it dragged on for 15 years. During this long period, the distraught elderly couple wondered whether they would get to see the culprits punished in their lifetime. An insensitive remark by the then Delhi Chief Minister, Sheila Dikshit, suggesting that women should not be so ‘adventurous’ as to be out on roads at night alone, had sparked public outrage.

The convicts have been in jail since March 2009 on the charges of kidnapping, robbing and killing another young working woman of Delhi, Jigisha Ghosh. It was during the investigation into the Jigisha case that one of them confessed to killing Soumya too, thus interlinking the two cases. They were subsequently found guilty of killing Jigisha and thus continued to be in jail. In the interim period, one accused had even moved court, seeking a compensation of

Rs 1 crore for the inordinate delay in the investigation and trial in the Soumya case, but his plea was turned down. Such incarceration of undertrials is symptomatic of the inordinate dealy in the judicial process.

The Soumya case once again underscores the need to address the chronic and growing problem of delayed justice. Over five crore cases are pending in various courts across the country. The lives and livelihoods of crores of people are impacted by these cases.