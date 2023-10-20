 Justice, at last: Soumya case again exposes chronic delays - The Tribune India

Justice, at last

Soumya case again exposes chronic delays

Justice, at last

Photo for representation. File photo



THE conviction by a Delhi court of all four accused of killing Soumya Vishwanathan, a 25-year-old journalist, brings a sense of closure to the victim’s parents. She was shot during an attempted robbery while returning home in her car after work at 3.30 am on September 30, 2008, in New Delhi. Her parents have been stoically pursuing the case, which saw many twists and turns as it dragged on for 15 years. During this long period, the distraught elderly couple wondered whether they would get to see the culprits punished in their lifetime. An insensitive remark by the then Delhi Chief Minister, Sheila Dikshit, suggesting that women should not be so ‘adventurous’ as to be out on roads at night alone, had sparked public outrage.

The convicts have been in jail since March 2009 on the charges of kidnapping, robbing and killing another young working woman of Delhi, Jigisha Ghosh. It was during the investigation into the Jigisha case that one of them confessed to killing Soumya too, thus interlinking the two cases. They were subsequently found guilty of killing Jigisha and thus continued to be in jail. In the interim period, one accused had even moved court, seeking a compensation of

Rs 1 crore for the inordinate delay in the investigation and trial in the Soumya case, but his plea was turned down. Such incarceration of undertrials is symptomatic of the inordinate dealy in the judicial process.

The Soumya case once again underscores the need to address the chronic and growing problem of delayed justice. Over five crore cases are pending in various courts across the country. The lives and livelihoods of crores of people are impacted by these cases.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Australian intel chief says ‘no reason to dispute’ Canadian PM Trudeau’s claim

2
India

BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide

3
Trending

This is how Pakistani actress plans to punish India if Bangladesh win cricket world cup 2023 match today

4
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli sniffs at Tendulkar’s record as India slay Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets

5
Diaspora

'It contradicts my religious beliefs': Sikh law student's suit over mandatory oath to monarchy dismissed in Canada

6
Punjab

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

7
World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma gets 3 challans for speeding at 215 km/hr to join his team in Pune: Report

8
India

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

9
Diaspora

Sikh youth who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’

10
India

Don't punish Vasundhara Raje because of me: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Top News

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...

India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine

India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine

PM dials Abbas, gives assurance on aid

‘Don’t punish her because of me’: Gehlot defends Raje in rare move

‘Don’t punish her because of me’: Gehlot defends Raje in rare move

Strain in INDIA bloc as Akhilesh accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Strain in INDIA bloc as Akhilesh accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Rahul promises caste census in Telangana

Rahul promises caste census in Telangana


Cities

View All

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Delhi L-G clears way for acquisition of land for Metro

Court lets Sisodia use MLA fund for projects

Satyendar Jain’s interim bail extended till Nov 6