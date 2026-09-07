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Home / Editorials / Justice delayed : Use two years to rebuild capacity

Justice delayed : Use two years to rebuild capacity

If judges are to be retained beyond 60 on the basis of suitability, the assessment process must be objective, not arbitrary discretion

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:19 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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FIVE crore cases. That is the scale of India’s judicial crisis. The Supreme Court has cited 5.18 crore cases pending in the district judiciary while directing seven states to raise the retirement age of judicial officers from 60 to 62. Retaining experienced judges can provide some relief to courts struggling with vacancies and mounting caseloads. But it would be a mistake to confuse a temporary measure with a solution. The numbers tell a disturbing story. The district judiciary alone has 5.18 crore pending cases. Haryana’s district courts have over 15.5 lakh pending cases, while the Punjab and Haryana High Court has more than 4.2 lakh, including nearly 1.25 lakh pending for over a decade.

Significantly, Punjab and Haryana have opposed the proposed increase, even though the Punjab and Haryana High Court favours it. The states’ concerns over additional expenditure and the impact on opportunities for younger entrants merit consideration. The country also needs to confront the less convenient causes of judicial delay: unfilled vacancies, inadequate court infrastructure, repeated adjournments, overburdened prosecutors, tardy investigations and government departments that remain prolific litigants. The retirement-age decision can buy valuable time. That time must be used to undertake structural reform — fill vacancies within fixed deadlines, strengthen the district judiciary, rationalise procedures and expand mediation and other forms of alternative dispute resolution. Government departments must be made more accountable for avoidable litigation and delays.

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There is another imperative: transparency. If judges are to be retained beyond 60 on the basis of suitability, the assessment process must be objective, not arbitrary discretion. The real test is whether the authorities use the two years to reform the system — or merely postpone the next crisis. Justice delayed is not just justice denied. It is a failure of the State.

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