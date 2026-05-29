Karnataka transition : Siddaramaiah’s exit signals a reset

THE resignation of Siddaramaiah as Karnataka Chief Minister has cleared the way for the elevation of his deputy, DK Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah (77), who completed three years of his current tenure last week, has stated that he stepped down at the behest of the Congress high command. The protests across the state by his supporters show that the transition cannot be treated as a routine change in leadership. Siddaramaiah’s exit appears to validate speculation about a rotational power-sharing arrangement following the Congress victory in the May 2023 Assembly elections. Though never officially acknowledged, the understanding seems to have shaped the party’s internal dynamics in Karnataka.

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It’s apparent that the 64-year-old Shivakumar could wait no more for the coveted post. The onus would now be on him to prioritise good governance over the next two years and prepare the party for the 2028 poll battle. A big challenge for the Congress is to retain the support of backward classes, minorities and Dalits — communities which have remained loyal to Siddaramaiah. The outgoing CM’s reluctance to accept a central role has made the situation more complicated.

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Notably, the Congress had persisted with Bhupesh Baghel as Chhattisgarh CM (2018-23) despite the sustained pressure exerted by his colleague and rival, TS Singh Deo. In Punjab, the party eased out Capt Amarinder Singh from the top post barely five months before the 2022 Assembly elections. The drastic step, aimed at countering anti-incumbency, could not save the Congress from finishing a distant second in the polls. Karnataka is central to the grand old party’s southern scheme of things, considering that the BJP is a significant player in the state. The Congress top brass needs to ensure that its gamble strengthens the state party unit rather than sharpening the differences between the camps led by Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.